Haji takes over DPP office in low-key event

Robin Obino @PeopleDailyKe

New Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Mohamed Haji took over the office yesterday in a low-key event where he promised to be fair to all. He took over from Keriako Tobiko who was named Environment Cabinet secretary.

Tobiko, who handed over the office to Haji, said the team he left behind is competent and that he would be available for any consultations.

The new DPP later visited the offices and assured staff of his support. Haji, who joins the ODPP from the National Intelligence Service, comes at a time when the new office is under pressure to deal with corruption.

When he appeared before the vetting panel, Haji said having worked as an advocate and investigator, he would streamline the operating structure of the office.

“I would redirect the operations of the DPP to ensure more cooperation, especially with the investigative arms,” he said. He promised also introduce an internal affairs department that would enforce strict ethics, adding that he will formulate disciplinary rules. “With the help of the Law Society of Kenya and other stakeholders, officers would undergo “re-learning,” he said.