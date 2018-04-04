Adhere to rule of law, new AG tells his staff

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki yesterday officially took over office from his predecessor Prof Githu Muigai becoming the 7th Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking during a brief ceremony at the Attorney General’s Chambers witnessed by Heads of Department and chief executive officers of semi-autonomous government agencies affiliated to the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice, justice Kariuki urged all staff to adhere to the Constitution in their daily execution of services to the public.

“There will be no room for any officer who falls short of this,” he warned, adding that he expected their full individual and collective cooperation as together they render timely and professional services to the government and Kenyans.

He urged the officers to continue with the high standards and traditions set by Githu during his seven-year tenure in office, saying he was delighted to be joining a highly professional and dedicated team of officers.

Assuring the Attorney General of committed personnel, most of whom he personally trained at the University of Nairobi, outgoing Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai said he was leaving the office with great pride in a job well done.

He thanked all the staff for their exemplary work that had helped him achieve his mandate. Githu said he joined the government during the transition to the Constitution 2010 and had since, together with the staff, offered the government good, competent representation.

He said he had embraced the transition and was happy to “hand over the weighty responsibilities of his office” to justice Kariuki as he ventures back to the legal profession in different capacities.