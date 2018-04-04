Students data capture to go on, says CS

Irene Githinji, Sophie Njoka and Reuben Mwambingu @PeopleDailyKe

The Education ministry yesterday declared that the digital data capture for learners will continue despite the expiry of the deadline.

Education Cabinet secretary, Amb Amina Mohammed) said the progress has so far been impressive, having registered 6.3 million (68 per cent) of primary school learners and at least 3 million (98 per cent) from secondary schools.

From Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDs), data for 1,784 children was captured. The CS made the remarks after she toured St Georges Girls School, Nairobi as part of inspection for data capture of learners to the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

Amina said the major challenge has been lack of birth certificates and have since agreed with the Interior ministry to further provide facilitation to have all learners in the official database.

“The system will continue running because we must keep registering learners as data come in. Schools will continue updating the information as they receive it and then pass it to the Education ministry to be updated in the main database,” she said.

On February 20, the ministry announced it had extended data capture of learners to NEMIS to March 31 to allow for their incorporation across the country.

Long queues were witnessed in immigration offices as parents rushed to acquire birth certificates for their children, the situation worsened by middlemen who were reportedly demanding a fee to have the document processed.

New regulations In Coast region most schools have not met the March 31 deadline for registering school children because of lack of or poor Internet connectivity.

The most affected include Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu. And as far as school buses are concerned, Amina said all those on the road must now be painted yellow in compliance with the Traffic Amendment Act 2016.

March 31 was the deadline for schools to paint their buses yellow, with the government warning it would ground those that do not comply.

This is part of overhauling the school transport system and make it safe for millions of children who use them daily. MoE is expected to work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and traffic police to crack down on school buses that do not meet the new regulations.

Coast regional police Commander Noah Mwivanda urged school heads to move with speed and comply to avoid being caught up on the wrong side of the law.

In an interview with People Daily, Mwivanda said police will await directive from the Ministry of Education to enforce the new regulation.