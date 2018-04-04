NLC on spot over Sh1.5b payout to ‘fictitious firm’

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The National Land Commission (NLC) paid Sh1.5 billion to a fictitious firm as compensation for land where two city schools sit, a Senate committee heard yesterday.

The money was part of the Sh3.3 billion compensation to the owner of 13.8 acres private land on which Ruaraka High and Drive Inn Primary schools occupy. The owner had demanded compensation for his land, arguing that the schools were built over 30 years ago without his consent.

The Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee chaired by Mithika Linturi (Meru) put NLC officials to task to explain why the commission paid for the land without conducting due diligence.

The committee has consequently summoned Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i to appear before it on April 17 to shed more light on the payments made during his tenure as Education CS.

The CS is said to have directed NLC to initiate the process of acquiring the land for the schools. The money was paid to Whispering Palms Estate Ltd on January 29. The committee also asked Lands CS Farida Karoney to appear before it personally over the matter.

“The schools has been sitting there for the last 30 years and when Matiang’i becomes minister he writes to NLC demanding for compulsory acquisition. This thing is bigger than we thought,” said Linturi (pictured).

Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) termed it unfortunate that even NLC did not know directors of the company. Isiolo senator Fatuma Dullo said: “There is no way a land owner can wake up one day after 30 years and demand for compensation.”

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has been directed to launch a manhunt for the firm’s three directors and produce them before the committee on April 17. The three disregarded earlier summonses from the committee.