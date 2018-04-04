Land services go digital as Karoney rolls out system

The Lands ministry yesterday rolled out a digital platform where all search, valuation and transfer services can be accessed online.

The system, dubbed Lands Information Management System (LIMS), will help land owners or buyers access online all relevant information without having to visit the ministry offices as has been the case.

Speaking during the roll-out at Ardhi House, Nairobi yesterday, Lands Cabinet secretary Farida Karoney said the ministry had by yesterday received 450 online land search requests—300 from the Central region and 150 from Nairobi.

“All the online requests will be validated and answers given out latest by end of today,” she said, adding that the Nairobi and Central registries at Ardhi House had been reopened, having been closed for the last two weeks to clean up records and validate data. Kenyans are required to have an eCitizen account to access the online services.

“Through the (eCitizen) platform, one can search for details and ownership of land as well as its value without having to come to the ministry,” added Karoney.

Services to be accessed online include transfer of ownership (transfer of lease and transfer of land), payment and issuance of land rent clearance certificates, payment of stamp duty, registration fees, consent fees, application and withdrawal of caution, registration of land documents and searches.

Karoney said Kenyans welcomed the online system, with a high number of requests for services received after rollout.