WIPER,ANC and Ford Kenya breakaway leaves NASA existence on paper

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s move to re-brand his party into one kenya movement effectively marks the demise of the opposition outfit national super alliance,NASA.

Though the opposition outfit is yet to be formally dissolved at the registrar of political parties analysts argue NASA affiliate parties ANC and Ford Kenya’s push to form a joint political party signals new alignments in the offing.

The three parties are however at a crossroads on the impending alliance.