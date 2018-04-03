Divided opinion over proposal for men to marry more than one wife

A proposal by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba asking men especially in Central Kenya to marry more than one wife has elicited divided opinion with elders from the Kikuyu community backing the move while a section of women are vehemently opposed to the proposal.

The elders led by the Chairman of Nyumba Kumi initiative Joseph Kaguthi say the number of single women is alarming a clear indication that men need to take responsibility.