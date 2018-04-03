English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Divided opinion over proposal for men to marry more than one wife

K24 Tv 11 hours ago
A proposal by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba  asking men especially in Central Kenya to marry more  than one wife has elicited divided opinion with elders from the Kikuyu community backing the move while a section of women are vehemently opposed to the proposal.

The elders led by the Chairman of Nyumba Kumi initiative Joseph Kaguthi say the number of single women is alarming a clear indication that men need to take responsibility.

