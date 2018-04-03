English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Postmortem reveals form three student died of breathing complications

K24 Tv
A post moterm examination conducted on a form three student who died at alliance boys high school has revealed that he died out lack of oxygen due to a blood clot in his pulmonary arteries.

Doctors from the Ministry of Health who conducted the autopsy said the late Aron Kipng’eno Kemboi’s complication arose from a chronic tuberculosis which he contracted years back a finding that was confirmed by his family who absolved the school from earlier claims of negligence.

