Land transactions go online

The Ministry of Lands has Tuesday switched on the digital land registry after temporarily closing the Nairobi and Central land registries for two weeks to implement the new policy directive.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney says the digital system has already managed to process an estimated eight hundred online applications  kickstarting reforms aimed at streamlining operations in the lands department.

Karoney said land owners are the biggest beneficiaries of the new system which will cut down on bureaucracy and reduce the risk of corruption.

