English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Education ministry puts on hold deadline for NEMIS registration

K24 Tv 11 hours ago
2,053 Less than a minute

It is a reprieve for teachers and parents after the Ministry of Education put on hold the deadline set for the registration of students on the National Education Management  Information Sytem, NEMIS.
Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed made the announcement Tuesday afternoon after receiving thousands of complaints from disgruntled parents and teachers many saying that they failed to comply with the directive after failing to receive their children’s birth certificate in ample time.
So far 6.3 million pupils in primary school have been registered while another three million have been registered on the digital platform NEMIS.
Meanwhile schools yet  to comply with a directive to paint their buses yellow have been asked to do so sooner rather than later or face the ministry’s wrath.

Also read:   Naibu rais William Ruto asema maafisa wa tume ya IEBC kuchaguliwa kwa uwazi

Related Articles

8 hours ago
2,061

Give children with cerebral palsy, autism free cover – lobby

8 hours ago
2,053

Adhere to rule of law, new AG tells his staff

8 hours ago
2,028

Land services go digital as Karoney rolls out system

A photo of Mithika Linturi
8 hours ago
2,028

NLC on spot over Sh1.5b payout to ‘fictitious firm’