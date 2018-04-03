Education ministry puts on hold deadline for NEMIS registration

It is a reprieve for teachers and parents after the Ministry of Education put on hold the deadline set for the registration of students on the National Education Management Information Sytem, NEMIS.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed made the announcement Tuesday afternoon after receiving thousands of complaints from disgruntled parents and teachers many saying that they failed to comply with the directive after failing to receive their children’s birth certificate in ample time.

So far 6.3 million pupils in primary school have been registered while another three million have been registered on the digital platform NEMIS.

Meanwhile schools yet to comply with a directive to paint their buses yellow have been asked to do so sooner rather than later or face the ministry’s wrath.