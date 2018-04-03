State forms probe team on varsity licensing

The government has formed a committee to look into the circumstances under which the operating licence of Presbyterian University of East Africa was revoked.

According to the university’s Chancellor Rt Rev Julius Mwamba, a three-man committee was formed after the institution petitioned the Commission for University Education (CUE) following revocation of the licence.

Speaking at the university when he launched a tree-planting exercise for the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) dubbed A Million Trees for the Presbyterians, Mwamba admitted that the institution had financial issues. “It is true we had issues but the Ministry of Education has formed a committee to listen to us and then advise the government,” he said.

Mwamba said the issues that had been raised had since been addressed, adding that learning at the institution was still going on despite the revocation of the operating licence by the then Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i early this year.

On conservation, the church head said Kenyans are facing great environmental threats caused by the destruction of forests. He attributed the uncontrolled deforestation to greed, ignorance, weak laws and corruption.

Mwamba said his church, whose population is more than three million, would start an environmental sustenance programme by planting one million trees this year, which will be an annual event.