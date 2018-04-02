English VideosFeaturesK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Memoirs of Garissa: Revisiting the Garissa University terror attack

K24 Tv 18 hours ago
2,043 Less than a minute

Exactly three years ago, on this date, Kenyans woke up to reports of horrific news.

The satanic hand of terror had once again struck Kenyan soil after a group of four heavily armed stormed the Garissa University College, in Northern Kenya in what was the first high magnitude terror attack in the volatile region neighbouring the war torn Somalia.

Also read:   Senate speaker Ken Lusaka calls for a united Kenya

When the guns went silent 148 people a majority of whom were students lay dead, their innocent lives snuffed out during the cold blooded massacre that followed the dawn attack.

In Memoirs of Garissa,our reporter Frankline Wallah re- traces events of the fateful day and tells us how the institution has picked-up from the ashes of the terror attack and is now a full fledged university.

Also read:   Governor Granton Samboja vows to end increased cases of drug abuse

Related Articles

2 hours ago
1,913

Gov’t asked to improve security in Elgeyo Marakwet

2 hours ago
1,903

Vihiga county embarks on initiative to empower youth through sports

2 hours ago
1,907

A School in Mombasa accuses a private developer of land grabbing attempts

2 hours ago
1,902

Mwingi inmates urged to transform their lives for the better