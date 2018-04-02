Exactly three years ago, on this date, Kenyans woke up to reports of horrific news.

The satanic hand of terror had once again struck Kenyan soil after a group of four heavily armed stormed the Garissa University College, in Northern Kenya in what was the first high magnitude terror attack in the volatile region neighbouring the war torn Somalia.

When the guns went silent 148 people a majority of whom were students lay dead, their innocent lives snuffed out during the cold blooded massacre that followed the dawn attack.

In Memoirs of Garissa,our reporter Frankline Wallah re- traces events of the fateful day and tells us how the institution has picked-up from the ashes of the terror attack and is now a full fledged university.