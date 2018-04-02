English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Winnie Mandela passes on aged 81

South African liberation struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela Mandela is dead.
The estranged wife to former South African President Nelson Mandela was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg while in the company of her family and close friends.
The 81 year old anti -apartheid campaigner died after a long illness which saw her in and out of hospital since the beginning of this year.
According to the family spokesperson Victor Dlamini ,Winnie was suffering from a kidney infection.
She was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, including the 27 years he spent at the Robben Island Prison  and carried on the freedom struggle during his detention.
She leaves behind two daughters and eight grandchildren.

