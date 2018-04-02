English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Dozens of school buses holed up in garages after expiry of Gov’t deadline
Lest you forget it will be illegal for any school bus to be on the road tomorrow, if it will not have complied with the directive to have all school buses painted yellow.
But despite the expiry of the deadline, dozens of school buses are still holed up in various garages waiting to get the mellow touch of yellow.
Many fabricators say the buses were brought to their yards the last minute in a typical Kenyan style.