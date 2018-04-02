Man who solicited for money from MPs detained at Muthaiga police

A youthful man who was arrested in Tanzania while on his way to Zanzibar for allegedly extorting money from unsuspecting members of parliament has been interrogated by the detectives before being detained at the Muthaiga police station pending his appearance in court on Tuesday.

Benson Chacha however insists he is innocent and even claims to have incriminating footage of his secret affairs with 13 women MPs said to have had a romantic affair with him.