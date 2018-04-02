English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Man who solicited for money from MPs detained at Muthaiga police

K24 Tv 19 hours ago
2,031 Less than a minute

A youthful man who was arrested in Tanzania while on his way to Zanzibar for allegedly extorting money from unsuspecting members of parliament has been interrogated by the detectives before being detained at the Muthaiga police station pending his appearance in court on Tuesday.
Benson Chacha however insists he is innocent and even claims to have incriminating footage of his secret affairs with 13 women MPs said to have had a romantic affair with him.

Also read:   Maiti ya Nderitu Gachagua yawasilishwa nchini kutoka Uingereza

Related Articles

2 hours ago
1,914

Gov’t asked to improve security in Elgeyo Marakwet

2 hours ago
1,904

Vihiga county embarks on initiative to empower youth through sports

2 hours ago
1,908

A School in Mombasa accuses a private developer of land grabbing attempts

2 hours ago
1,902

Mwingi inmates urged to transform their lives for the better