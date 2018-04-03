Journalist appeals for Sh6.5m for treatment

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Journalist, Dennis Omondi, is appealing to well-wishers to assist him raise Sh6.5 million to cater for acute leukemia treatment. Omondi is currently stranded at Apollo Hospital in India after his treatment was halted because of lack of funds, his deteriorating condition notwithstanding.

He urgently requires Sh6.5 million for the life-saving procedure, bone marrow transplant. “Fellow Kenyans, I am saddened that I have been at Apollo for a long time, three weeks now without receiving treatment.

I have been seeking medical assistance from various government agencies but I still have not received help. My condition is deteriorating and I am seeking assistance from Kenyans of goodwill so that I can continue with my treatment,” said Omondi, in an emotional 34-second video he posted on social media platforms over the Easter weekend.

Acute leukemia Omondi, a journalist with West Media Limited, was diagnosed with acute leukemia at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on January 10. He left for India on February 7 and started his first chemotherapy the next day.

He was to start his second chemotherapy on March 8 but lack of funds has come in the way of his treatment. To support Omondi, well-wishers have been urged to send their contributions M-Pesa paybill 138182, Account Number 1222903350.

To contribute via bank, donations can be sent to KCB Milimani Branch, Account Name Dennis Musindi, Account Number 1222903350 as well as to Nancy Mwanza (wife) on 0715958679.