Lands ministry to roll out new integrated information management system

The Ministry of Lands is on Tuesday expected to roll out a new Integrated Land Information Management System after a two week closure of the Nairobi and Central registries to allow for the digitization of records.

In a public notice published in the local dailies the ministry says the new system will improve the response time, service provision and elimination of fraud in land dealings.

The move comes amid a renewed push by the government to streamline the management of land ownership which has for years remained a highly emotive issue especially during political campaigns.