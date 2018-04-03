Suspect in MPs extortion set to appear in court

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Questions still linger on the actual dealings and links between arrested fugitive Wazir Benson Chacha Masubo and female legislators he defrauded and engaged in identity scam as he is to be arraigned in court today morning.

Yesterday, Chacha said he cannot comment on how well he knows his victims or why he used his identity card and official passport photo to register a simcard using Murang’a Women’s Rep Sabina Chege’s names. “I cannot comment anything for now,” said Chacha.

Detectives escorted him to Muthaiga Police Station at 11am following intense grilling at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters hours after he was arrested in his hideout at Tarime, Tanzania and driven Nairobi amid tight security.

DCI George Kinoti dispatched a team of detectives to track down Chacha with the help of Tanzanian counterparts.

According to police sources, while on the run, Chacha was in communication with his father and sister but later went mute after suspecting detectives were monitoring his communication and visited their Kuria rural home.

He switched off his phone for one-and-a-half weeks while in a hotel room in Tarime to cover his tracks. At the time, he was trying to process new identity using similar names as a Tanzanian citizen.

Fake identity Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities are tracing those behind facilitation of planned acquisition of new fake identity and financiers including his relatives in Dubai.

Chacha is also said to have paid full-year booking at a hotel in Zanzibar where he was to relocate from Tarime after acquiring his new identity as a Tanzanian.

Police investigations show Chacha used his Kenyan national identity card and his official passport photo to register a new number in the name of Sabina at an outlet in Donholm, Nairobi.

The handset he used to communicate to the MPs, including his victims some of whom he was in communication even after the exposee, is in police custody. Investigators also have in their possession the simcard plate, Safaricom line registration forms and receipts.