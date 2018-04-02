English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Miguna lands in Canada after four day stay in Dubai

Government never chased away Miguna Miguna

Embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna arrived in Canada Monday afternoon after being deported from Dubai-in the United Arab Emirates bringing to an end a week of high drama that began at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday last week.

Miguna who had been hold up at the Dubai airport for 4 days after he declined to produce his Canadian passport and demanded for medical attention on claims of having been drugged by Kenyan officials is due to undergo toxicology tests to establish the nature of chemicals used to sedate him.

