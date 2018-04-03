Miguna finally in Canada after four days at Dubai airport

George Kebaso @Morarak Fiery political activist and lawyer Miguna Miguna was yesterday breathing fire, predictably, after he was put on a flight to his adopted country, Canada, from Dubai on Sunday night.

And to facilitate his travel out of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his Canadian passport, which he had reported missing, was used and stamped before he left, escorted by police officers. His departure from Dubai in UAE to Toronto, Canada on Sunday night, though quiet, turns out to be the third ejection from one country to another for the self-styled “general”.

On Sunday shortly before midnight, Miguna reportedly left aboard Air Canada Flight AC 057, which took off just before midnight and touched down at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 12.15pm on Monday after a 13-hour-and-25-minute flight. Scanty details available showed he was under the escort of United Arab Emirates (UAE) police before everyone else boarded.

He is alleged to have produced his Canadian passport on Sunday night, which he declined to produce on arrival in Kenya on March 28, to allow him entry into the country.

And yesterday, Miguna spoke for the first time about his passport, insisting he declined to produce it on arrival in Kenya because he was “a Kenyan-born citizen.” He said he would return to Kenya soon after his treatment in Canada.

He further claimed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa and Inspector General Joseph Boinnet were in office illegally after having been criminally convicted and sentenced by a court.

He threatened to sue Emirates Airlines for taking him to Dubai against his will. His lawyers promised to go back to court today to press for his return to Kenya.

Yesterday, lawyer Nelson Havi told local media Miguna had landed in Toronto to receive medical attention and “should be expected back in Kenya.”

“Miguna Miguna has, out of his own volition and with the assistance of the Canadian Consulate in UAE, travelled to and arrived in Toronto, Canada. He will undergo toxicology tests and treatment for the chemicals used to sedate and poison him.

He will return thereafter,” Havi (@NelsonHavi) tweeted. Lawyer Cliff Ombeta said via SMS: “He (Miguna) has been off air since 11pm last night (Sunday night).

Trying to verify. Will get back to you with details.” He later wrote, “Gone,” to mean their client had left. Miguna accused Opposition leader, Raila Odinga of not paying attention to his woes even after his tribulations began with the administration of the controversial January 30 mock oath.

This is Miguna’s third deportation after the High Court ruled that he be allowed into the country to attend hearings in which senior Interior Ministry officials faced contempt charges.

On March 28, he was forced into a Dubai-bound plane by Kenyan authorities after he was denied entry into the country. Yesterday, the lawyer hailed what he termed as “the professional and humane side of the United Arab Emirates exhibits itself.”

According to a senior government source privy to the incident, Miguna left Dubai airport aboard Air Canada 57 (ACA57) flight after he produced his Canadian passport, which he had claimed was lost during a three-day standoff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

“UAE authorities have started investigations on how he got his Canadian passport back after failing to produce it to the authorities on departure from Kenya and arrival in Dubai,” the source said on condition that his name is not revealed because he does not have authority to talk to journalists about the issue.

The source added: “Kenya may also wish to investigate how that passport got back to him after he accused state officials of having stolen it from him during a scuffle at JKIA.”

When he landed in Dubai last week, the lawyer accused Kenyan police of injecting him with “unknown poisonous chemicals”. He further claimed his body, especially the ribs, hurt after being drugged, assaulted and dragged to the flight.