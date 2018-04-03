Kenyans mark Easter with prayers, entertainment

Harrison Kivisu, Philip Yegon and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

Tourist hotels and entertainment spots at the Coast had a busy weekend. A spot check by People Daily established that most of luxury homes and hotels were fully booked as holidaymakers flocked the region for Easter holiday celebrations.

Many holiday homes took advantage of the high demand to hike rental fees. Tourist hotels also recorded a 100 per cent occupancy mainly from local visitors.

“Most of the hotels in Mombasa were fully booked. Business is good and we hope the situation will last until May,” said Bahari Beach hotel Operations manager Godfrey Juma.

Kenya Association of Hotel-keepers and Caterers Coast branch executive officer Sam Ikwaye said hotels in Mombasa and Diani recorded 100 per cent bookings.

But in Kericho, Easter celebrations turned into mourning for two families whose kin died in separate road accidents.

In the first incident that occurred at Chebewor area on Kericho-Nakuru highway on Sunday, a woman died on the spot and 16 people sustained injuries when a tyre of a 14-seater matatu they were travelling in burst and rolled several times. In the second accident, a man died when a matatu rammed into stationary lorry at Chepson trading centre.