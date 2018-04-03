State must act now to hasten economic growth

Listed companies have been releasing their 2017 financial results over the past two months, with most doing so in the last few weeks. In all honesty, the financial results have not been impressive.

Earnings for most companies have slowed. A good number, especially banks, have reported a drop in profitability, with Family Bank being the most notable, returning a loss of Sh1 billion.

The cause of low returns is attributed to reduced interest income due to the law capping rates charged on loans.This forced commercial banks to lower rates and begin to take a second look at borrowers before signing off loans.

They are now lending less, to more stable clients, and thus earning even less interest as these low-risk clients bargain for lower cost on credit.

For other businesses, the long electioneering last year played a bigger role in slowing revenues. Most businesses operated below capacity while others remained in the wait-and-see mode for over six months. A record 13 companies issued profit warnings.

All said, the full-year results are not looking good. They tell a story of frustration among businesses with an economic slowdown they have no power over. Five months after the disputed presidential elections, there are no credible signs of economic recovery.

Most sectors are still feeling the pain of the slow-down and soon, employers may be forced to start cutting costs, leading to job losses.

The unexpected truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga has yet to pay the hoped for economic dividends. If the political marriage works, we are likely to see an uptick in economic activities as the engines of business roar back.

Such uncertain times, while so heavy on business, are also great for shrewd managers who can spot new opportunities both locally and internationally.

It is also time to review processes and put in place strategies for business continuity in cases of politically-motivated slowdowns. The first quarter is gone and focus is shifting to the half year. Managers who want to report something concrete need to be working their boardrooms and innovation brains for ideas to grow business under this new environment.

Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda present stable and more lucrative markets for companies that feel Kenya is a bit constricting.

The government needs to mobilise resources urgently to put funds into key sectors to juice up the economy. The economy appears starved of cash, pointing to the fact that the bulk of the campaign funds may have ended up in few hands or even abroad.

With even fewer jobs to go round, young people should put their thinking caps on and create their own jobs through self-employment. The writer is the Managing Editor of BusinessToday (www.businestoday.co.ke). Email: [email protected]