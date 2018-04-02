Loggers say the moratorium has deprived them of livelihoods. The ban on the harvesting of trees has now started to bite deep, with a section of residents of Ndau in Lamu east constituency who depend on mangrove harvesting claiming they have turned to paupers. The residents are now calling on the government to exempt mangrove trees from the ban, to enable them earn a living, since the harvesting of the mangrove does not impact on the environment as negatively as the harvest of the natural trees. The mangrove grow along the coast where fresh water mixes with the salt water of the ocean.