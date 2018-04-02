English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Calls to empower autistic children as world marks autism day
No couple never looks forward to bear children with a condition. However, some families have learnt to nurture children born with certain conditions and are now coping despite the associated challenges.
As the world celebrates autism awareness day,children with special needs from Agape Centre Kahawa West also joined in activities to create awareness on the condition.
The physically and mentally challenged children received a treat to specifically feed , entertain and enjoy all the sunshine in their lives.