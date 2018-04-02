English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Miguna Miguna lands in Toronto after deportation from Dubai

K24 Tv 6 hours ago
Laywer Miguna lands in Toronto after his deportation from Dubai. The self declared leader of National Resistance Movement  Miguna Miguna left Dubai for Toronto on air Canada flight  last evening, ending his constant threats to fly back to Kenya. 

Reports indicate that Miguna boarded the plane under in the company of security officers from the United Arab Emirates. Miguna had earlier been hospitalized  in Dubai, over claims that he was drugged when he was flown from Kenya to Dubai last week.

 

