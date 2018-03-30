English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Police unearth Bhang worth millions on Preacher’s farm
Police in Naivasha are looking for a leading cleric after a raid on his farm near the shores of Lake Naivasha unearthed a huge plantation of bhang worth millions of shillings.
The clergyman of the Akorino faith is believed to be the mastermind of a bhang selling and distribution network in the lakeside town.
Hundreds of rolls of the banned narcotic were recovered during a raid by the provincial administration of the preacher’s estate in Naivasha.