Police unearth Bhang worth millions on Preacher’s farm

K24 Tv 2 days ago
Police in Naivasha are looking for a leading cleric after a raid on his farm near the shores of Lake Naivasha unearthed  a huge plantation of bhang worth millions of shillings.

The clergyman of the Akorino faith is believed to be the mastermind of a bhang selling and distribution network in the lakeside town.

Hundreds of rolls of the banned narcotic were recovered during a raid by the provincial administration of the preacher’s estate in Naivasha.

