Residents of Tirioko have converted school into a market

Education is a fundamental right for every child across the country and with the government making learning in public schools free, millions of children now have an even better opportunity to access education the best weapon to change the world.

But for hundreds of children in Tirioko ward, in Tiaty constituency of Baringo county, acquiring a proper education has never been this difficult.

In Kongor primary school the biggest impediment to learning being the lack of teachers.

As a result the school has been converted into a thriving shopping centre with residents using the classrooms as business establishments amid calls on the Teacher’s Service Commission to employ and deploy teachers to the school.