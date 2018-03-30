English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Residents of Tirioko have converted school into a market

K24 Tv 2 days ago
2,233 Less than a minute

Education is a fundamental right for every child across the country and with the government making learning in public schools free, millions of children now have an even better opportunity to access education the best weapon to change the world.

But for hundreds of children in Tirioko ward, in Tiaty constituency of Baringo county, acquiring a proper education has never been this difficult.

Also read:   President Kenyatta urges relevant authorities to reduce infrastructure cost, check against pilferage

In Kongor primary school the biggest impediment to learning being the lack of teachers.

As a result the school has been converted into a thriving shopping centre with residents using the classrooms as business establishments amid calls on the Teacher’s Service Commission to employ and deploy teachers to the school.

Related Articles

7 hours ago
2,042

Western Kenya leaders accuse Raila of betraying Miguna

2 days ago
2,524

Police unearth Bhang worth millions on Preacher’s farm

2 days ago
2,400

Pres. Kenyatta calls for co-operation between three arms of gov’t

2 days ago
2,177

Thousands throng entertainment centres to celebrate Good Friday