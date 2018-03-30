Pres. Kenyatta calls for co-operation between three arms of gov’t

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the three levels of government, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary to serve the interests of Kenyans and not engage in unnecessary supremacy wars.

Speaking when he met the speaker of the Mozambican national assembly on the 2nd day of his official visit to the Southern African country, President Kenyatta called on the opposition and the ruling party to set aside selfish interests and work towards bettering the economy of the country.

The president’s remarks come in the wake of soured relations between the executive and the judiciary following the stand-off arising from the deportation of maverick lawyer Miguna Miguna.