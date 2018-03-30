English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Pres. Kenyatta calls for co-operation between three arms of gov’t

K24 Tv 2 days ago
2,401 Less than a minute

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the three levels of government, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary to serve the interests of Kenyans and not engage in unnecessary supremacy wars.

Speaking when he met  the speaker of the Mozambican national assembly on the 2nd day of his official visit to the Southern African country, President Kenyatta called on the opposition and the ruling party to set aside selfish interests and work towards bettering the economy of the country.

Also read:   KFCB: Netflix was violation of Kenyan laws by launching in the country

The president’s remarks come in the wake of soured relations between the executive and the judiciary following the stand-off arising from the deportation of maverick lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Related Articles

7 hours ago
2,042

Western Kenya leaders accuse Raila of betraying Miguna

2 days ago
2,524

Police unearth Bhang worth millions on Preacher’s farm

2 days ago
2,233

Residents of Tirioko have converted school into a market

2 days ago
2,178

Thousands throng entertainment centres to celebrate Good Friday