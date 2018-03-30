English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Kiambu Governor forced to flee from rowdy crowd in Kikuyu town

Drama broke out in Kikuyu town during the election of the area’s committee members who would represent the constituency in enacting the alcoholics and drinks control act passed by the Kiambu county assembly earlier this month. As a result, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who was in attendance was forced to leave the venue in a hurry after the irate crowd refused to lend him an ear. The residents have threatened to go to court over the issuance of liquor licenses in the county. Kiambu is among 18 counties said to be battling the menace that is illicit brews.

