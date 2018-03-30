Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta & Filipe Nyusi abolish visa requirements for their Citizens traveling to respective countries

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi have announced the abolition of visas between the two countries in a bid to boost cooperation and economic ties. President Uhuru Kenyatta who is in the Southern Africa country for a 4 day official visit further announced that Kenya will this year open a consulate in Maputo with the aim of having a fully functioning mission. President Kenyatta made the announcement during a state banquet hosted for him and first lady Margaret Kenyatta by President Filipe Nyusi and the first lady of Mozambique, Isaura Nyusi, at the Ponta Vermelha palace in Maputo Thursday evening.