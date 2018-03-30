Kobia heaps praise on Kenyans’ rights awareness

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia has said that Kenyans are more enlightened on their human rights.

The CS attributed this to measures taken by the government on legal policy to embed a value-based culture in public service while recognising the role played by such organisations in shaping it.

“In embedding a value-based culture, the government is guided by the Constitution which contains a strong bill of rights including economic, social and cultural rights for citizens such as the right to adequate food, water, healthcare and education,” said Prof Kobia on Wednesday night during the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) dinner to mark its 25th anniversary.

She added that the government is fully committed to ensure rights of youth, women, children, minority groups, marginalised communities and people with disability are respected.

“The government has also ratified important international instruments on human rights and demonstrated to be held accountable on its human rights record. In addition, it is committed to address any serious gaps in human rights protection in the country, besides allowing various organisations to operate without interference,” she said.

Acknowledging the support of human rights organisations, Kobia said there still remains a lot more to be covered in areas of discrimination against women, harmful practices against children, human trafficking, among others. “We are committed to confronting these challenges and improve the situation to ensure citizens enjoy their rights fully,” she said.