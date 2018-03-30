Ruto, Western Kenya leaders in growth pact

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday met leaders from Kakamega, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties to discuss development and explore ways of addressing challenges facing residents in their respective areas.

The leaders from both Jubilee and Nasa coalitions discussed among other issues, expansion of Kakamega airstrip, improvement of roads, revival of industrial projects with Mumias being top of the list, initiation and improvement of projects in the fields of Health, Water, Education and Administration.

The legislators included Eseli Simuyu (Tongaren), John Waluke (Sirisia), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Janet Nangabo (Women Rep, Trans Nzoia), James Lusweti (Kabuchai), Catherine Wambilianga (Women’s Rep, Bungoma), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Moses Mabonga (Bumula).

Others were; Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Tindi Mwale (Butere), Christopher Aseka (Kwisero), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Johnstone Naicca (Mumias West), Elsie Muhanda (Women’s Rep, Kakamega) and Justus Murunga (Matungu).

The leaders who met the DP at his Karen office in Nairobi, said they have resolved to put aside their political differences and take a common stand in addressing problems facing the people.

The MPs, most of who are in Opposition, said they are eager to work with the National government on development matters. Ruto said political competition is not enmity, saying it happens in a season and should not hinder leaders from serving Kenyans.

“Even as we do politics, we should respect one another. We should discourage politics of enmity if we are to attain a united nation,” he said adding; “We should know that leaders come and go but development is here to stay.

This is why we should make use of our opportunity as elected leaders to engage in activities aimed at uplifting the people’s lives.”