Mutunga, Mudavadi slam disregard for court orders

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi have criticised the government for showing “blatant disrespect” for the courts.

Saying courts should be allowed to perform their duties as independent institutions, the former CJ noted it was a sad day for Kenya following the deportation of controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna.

The court had ordered that Miguna be produced in court but the lawyer was instead deported on Wednesday night. Mutunga expressed shock at individuals celebrating over the “gross violation of Miguna’s human rights”.

“The outright disobedience of court orders by the government departments and agencies at the behest of individuals makes a mockery of our republic and the rule of law.

It is completely unjustifiable,” he wrote on his Twitter account. Since his departure from the Judiciary, Mutunga has been leading a quiet life and hardly commenting on controversial issues or appearing in public.

And Mudavadi, in a statement, said the Opposition was concerned about the eviction of Miguna from his country of birth and cast into the unknown.

“Everywhere in the civilised society, governments are overly concerned about the whereabouts, safety and welfare of their citizens. It is shameful and absurd that Kenya can callously bundle one of its citizens to the unknown as if it was offloading bad rubbish,” he said.

The Nasa co-principal also criticised alleged impunity with which State officers defy court orders. He urged the government to come up with a clear cut policy on how to treat Kenyans who had acquired dual citizenship before the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

“Every Kenyan who bears dual nationality has cause to be very afraid , following what the State has done to one of us,” said Mudavadi. His remarks came even as Nasa MPs urged the government to rein in officials disregarding court orders (Ssee separate story).