Rein in on lawless officials, Nasa legislators tell Uhuru

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Opposition Nasa MPs yesterday united in condemning the deportation of lawyer Miguna Miguna and called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack down on impunity and lawlessness at the Interior ministry.

Led by National Assembly Leader of Minority John Mbadi, the over 20 legislators drawn from Nasa affiliate parties—ODM, Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya, condemned the manner in which Miguna’s case was being handled by relevant authorities since his arrival from Canada on Monday.

Mbadi said the turn of events surrounding Miguna’s case, particularly second deportation on Wednesday night, casts doubts on the truce between the President and Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

“Some things may appear so simple but have a huge of impact,” he said and challenged the government to safeguard fundamental rights, freedoms and dignity of all citizens.

He said Miguna is a Kenyan citizen by virtue of birth and should be allowed into his motherland. Speaking at Parliament Buildings, Mbadi, however, declared Nasa’s unwavering support for the Uhuru-Raila deal.

“Kenya was at a standstill before the March 9 but the handshake changed things. We see no other way to bring Kenyans together to tackle our problems. There are no Jubilee or Nasa problems,” he said.

The MPs also criticised the government for disobeying court orders related to the Miguna saga, saying it sets stage for anarchy. “That is why we strongly call on the State to exercise restraint at this critical moment,” said Mbadi.

But speaking separately, Jubilee MP Kanini Kega (Kieni) said Kenya subscribes to international laws that guide movement from one country to another and Miguna was expected to abide by them.

He said Miguna was given the option of regularising his citizenship but he declined. “We have to be practical. He was trying to create drama yet there are laid down procedures,” said Kanini