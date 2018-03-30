Miguna deported again amid drugging claims

George Kebaso @Morarak

Kenyans woke up to another torrid chapter of the saga of lawyer Miguna Miguna, who was deported overnight to Dubai which had been his last port of call before he arrived in Kenya on Monday.

Details were scanty of how Miguna was bundled into Emirates Flight EK-722 at 10.45pm, but sources at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), who saw him being herded to departure Gate 11 said he looked calm as he walked sandwiched among a group of security officers.

A Duty Free shop attendant who saw Miguna being taken toward the departures gate said about 15 security personnel, some in police uniform, walked with him in a slow pace at about 10pm.

“One could not see him clearly because he was surrounded but there was no commotion, they were not even talking, they just walked him past Gate 11 before other Emirates passengers started boarding,” said the attendant who sought anonymity given the sensitive nature of the matter.

There was no media record of the deportation as news teams that had covered the fiery arrival of Miguna on Monday night when he was denied entry, were barred from accessing the airport.

Lawyers barred None of his lawyers were present after they were barred earlier on Wednesday afternoon from delivering a court order for Miguna’s release to JKIA authorities.

And yesterday morning one of the lawyers, Cliff Ombeta, was quoted in a television station confirming his client was deported to Dubai. He added that Canadian High Commission officials in Dubai had taken him to a local hospital for treatment, claiming he looked like he had been drugged.

Ombeta, Senator James Orengo and Julie Soweto had on Wednesday afternoon tried to serve a court order to the airport officials but were barred by a contingent of armed police officers.

“The General Service Unit (GSU) officers roughed them up preventing them from further access into the airport,” a source at the airport intimated. Miguna had successfully managed to repel an initial attempt to deport him on Monday night when he refused to board the Emirates flight that had earlier flown him from Dubai.

After a rowdy stand-off between the Miguna and immigration officials, the flight captain declared him a hostile passenger. “I am not going anywhere….where is my luggage? Where is my passport?

You cannot take me from my country by force,” he shouted as he banged the embankment of the aircraft, before disembarking.

As Kenyans waited for Miguna to be produced in the High Court yesterday following an order by Justice George Odunga, reports emerged that Miguna was already in Dubai, after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who was in the same flight, broke the news on social media.

“Aboard Flight EK 722. I can positively confirm that we have all nationalities on this flight including a very bald headed Canadian,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

And on arrival in Dubai yesterday morning, Miguna claimed he had been drugged before being put on the aircraft. “I was drugged, assaulted and forcefully flown to Dubai. I woke up in Dubai and the despots here insisting that I must travel on to London. I’m sick. I need treatment.

I want to take a flight only to Nairobi. Nowhere else! This is a travesty of justice!,” he tweeted. A video showing Miguna at the airport lounge went viral in the morning. He is seen shouting back at one of the police officers who escorted him from Nairobi.

He is heard shouting: “This is an international airport, you cannot brutalise me like you did in Nairobi. I will speak about it. I know the rules,” he is heard saying before the officer interjected; “you are not following them.”

A senior immigration official was reported by sections of the media saying the decision to kick Miguna out of Kenya was reached because he declined to sign requisite documents to regularise his status as a Kenyan citizen since he holds a Canadian passport.