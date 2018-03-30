Family urge Uhuru, Raila to intervene

The family of self-declared general of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna has expressed disappointment on how the State is “frustrating” their kin.

The family led by Miguna’s elder brother, Ondiek Miguna, are now appealing to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga to intervene and have their son back in the country.

Ondiek narrated how traumatised the family is with the manhandling of their kin at the airport. At Magina village, in Nyando, Kisumu county, where Miguna was born, residents were in sombre mood on learning Miguna has been re-deported.

“We are disappointed and frustrated with the way our son is being treated by the State. We were expecting him back home after forcible deportation last month.

The news he has been re-deported has hit us hard,” said Ondiek. Both Miguna supporters and family expressed a sense of betrayal by Nasa leadership, terming the historic handshake between the Uhuru and Raila “without value”.

“We thought the handshake could open up ways, yet they are still holding Miguna. If they do not release him, we will defy the reconciliation calls,” said Ondiek.