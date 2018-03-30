Trio spends day in office as judge fines them Sh200,000 each

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The three senior government officers, all in departments under the Presidency, and who were fined for being in contempt of court after the dramatic deportation of political activist Miguna Miguna, spent the day in their offices yesterday.

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa reported to office as usual.

Multiple sources indicated the trio reported in their respective offices as usual but remained out of public limelight the whole day.

Both Kihalangwa and Boinnet are said to have arrived in their respective offices by 6am as usual and chaired the routine departmental meetings. While Kihalangwa was reported to have taken time off for lunch at around 1.30pm, Boinnet stayed in the office until evening.

“Yes, he is in the office,” a senior officer in the IG’s office confirmed to People Daily yesterday. Matiang’i was forced to cancel an early morning event he was scheduled to preside over and also recalled his advance team to the office. He snubbed the civil society roundtable forum organised by the Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek).

The three were found guilty of contempt of court by High Court judge George Odunga and ordered to appear in court in person for deporting Miguna despite a court order blocking his forced exit from the country.

In an unprecedented move, Odunga fined the trio Sh200,000 each for contempt of court which will be deducted from their salaries.

Justice Odunga said since the respondents are in charge of security, it will be difficult for their juniors to execute warrants of arrest. The judge ruled that the three are in violation of Article 10 of the Constitution on national values and principles of governance.