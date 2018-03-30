County not to blame for state of roads, says CEC

Lilian Mutavi @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi County government has absolved itself from blame over the deplorable state of roads and lack of street lights in the city and instead blamed the National government.

City residents have been raising concerns over increased deaths from road accidents especially on the new Outering Road, poor drainage and insufficient lighting on the streets.

And now the devolved unit says responsibility of roads falls under the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) and not county.

Speaking yesterday, Roads and infrastructure executive Mohamed Dagane said the county only has control on 30 per cent of city roads while 70 per cent is managed by Kura and Kerra. “We need to sensitise the public on the mandates of the county and that of the National government,” he said.

Dagane said despite efforts to write to the two entities over concerns by the city residents, Kura and Kerra hardly do a follow-up to carry out maintenance.

The CEC said they had written to Kura over the increased deaths on the Outering Road where four people die daily but they were informed there was no provision for foot paths and bridges.

“We have tried to engage Kura and their response was that there was no provision of the footpaths and over or under passes in the budget,”said Dagane.