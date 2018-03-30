Senate allows governors to nominate deputies

Dinah Ondari @dinahondari

Governors will soon have a free hand in appointing their deputies in the event the position falls vacant after amendments to the County Government Amendment Act sailed through the final stage in the Senate.

Senators changed the law to allow for the appointment of deputy governors just like in the case of the Office of the Deputy President.

The bill will now be taken to the National Assembly for debate and passage and thereafter taken to the President for assent. Nairobi and Nyeri counties do not have deputy governors after the resignation of Polycarp Igathe and the death of Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru which saw his deputy assume the office of governor.

The bill sponsored by Leader of Majority in the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen allows the governor to, within 14 days, nominate another deputy and forward the name to the County Assembly for approval within 60 days.

And yesterday the legislators passed an a amendment to the Bill to ensure that governors appoint chief officers within 45 days from the time the office falls vacant. Murkomen said the changes will cure the problem of the office remaining vacant indefinitely.

Members, however, defeated an amendment by Ephraim Maina (Nyeri) which sought to have senators participate in the appointment of the new deputies.

“It is not proper to have a senator who is supposed to oversight the governor be involved in the process, that I do not agree with,” said Isaac Mwaura (Nominated) whose sentiments were echoed by Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi).

The bill has been passed only a few days after the Supreme Court issued a landmark advisory that the Constitution does not envisage a vacancy upon death, impeachment or resignation of deputy governors.

The court ruled that the governor has 14 days to nominate a person to the office after which the County Assembly, within 60 days, will vote to either reject or allow the individual to assume office. And yesterday, Murkomen sought to dispel fears over the two parallel processes. “The Supreme Court borrowed from my bill,” he said.