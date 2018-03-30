Koreas set date for historic leaders’ summit in village

Seoul, Thursday The leaders of North and South Korea will hold their first summit in more than a decade on April 27. Talks between the North’s Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in would be held in the border village of Panmunjom, a joint statement said.

Date was announced after officials from the two sides met to prepare for the summit. The announcement comes a day after news emerged of discussions between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

At the meeting in Beijing, the North Korean leader repeated his offer to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula. North Korean leader said recently that he wants to meet US President Donald Trump. Trump accepted the offer and they could meet as soon as May.

The North and South Korean delegates said the inter-Korean summit would take place at the South Korean Peace House in the so-called “truce village” of Panmunjom. At the press conference announcing the summit, North Korea’s chief delegate Ri Son Gwon said.

“Over the past 80 days or so, many events that were unprecedented in inter-Korean relations took place.” Third meeting It will only be the third time leaders of the two countries have met, since an armistice was signed to conclude the Korean War in 1953.

The last summit took place in 2007 between the former leader of North Korea Kim Jong-il and the ex-South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.

The two states’ only other summit was held in Pyongyang in 2000. On Wednesday, Trump welcomed news of progress following the talks between the Chinese and North Korean leaders in Beijing. He said however that sanctions on North Korea would continue.

On Thursday, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang welcomed the talks between the two Koreas, adding: “We hope the momentum of dialogue can continue and that the peaceful situation can last.” -BBC