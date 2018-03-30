Inflated claims halt SGR works progress

The ongoing extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mai Mahiu area, Naivasha, is being delayed by high compensation demands by local communities.

Chinese Communications and Construction Company (CCCC) has asked the National Land Commission (NLC) to urgently address the impasse for the project to be completed on time.

This revelation emerged during a meeting to elect new representatives for the new Section 11 site, which will deal with telecommunications for the modern railway line.

According to one of the senior managers at CCCC, who declined to be named, the demands by the communities were affecting the project, adding that some sections of the Nairobi-Naivasha route were behind schedule because of the frequent wrangles and demands from the locals.

“Some pastoralists are demanding Sh2 million compensation for a manyatta and we have asked the land commission to urgently deal with such cases,” he said.

He, however, said the project was going on well despite the recent rains that pounded the area forcing workers to suspend duties. During the meeting, Naivasha MP Jane Kihara differed with some residents on the issue of representation. She said community leaders who had been elected to Section Four committee could not be nominated to represent Section 11.

“There are some individuals who want to be representatives of both sections for their own selfish interests and we cannot allow this as a new committee has been formed,” she said.

Speaking after the meeting, Kihara accused some individuals of using the name of their community to enrich themselves, adding that she would not entertain that trend.

“Some individuals who have in the past benefitted from KenGen projects have turned their eyes to the SGR and we will not keep quiet because the project is meant to benefit all residents,” she said.

While on a tour to Mai Mahiu last month, NLC chairman Mohammed Swazuri said there was an ongoing assessment of structures along the route before compensation is done.

“We have reports of some people who constructed makeshift structures along the route after the project started and we will deal with them when the time comes,” he said.