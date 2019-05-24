400,000 elderly locked out of cash transfer plan

The government has been unable to reach more than 400,000 deserving citizens under the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme for the elderly.

Labour and Social protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani yesterday told the National Assembly’s Labour and Social Welfare committee that a recent survey established many elderly citizens were not registered for the programme two years ago.

“Many deserving Kenyans, now aged 70 or more, were not captured in the last registration. About 400,000 such cases need to be incorporated in the system,” he said.

The CS said his ministry will require an additional Sh10 billion if the remaining senior citizens are to be incorporated in the initiative in the next financial year.