Plastic bags importers sue Wakhungu for flouting law

Photo: Plastic bags in a garbage heap. No more permits will be issued to companies that manufacture plastic shopping bags from September. Photo/File

Two importers of plastic bags have sued Environment Cabinet secretary Judi Wakhungu for banning the use, manufacture and importation of the products for commercial and household packaging.

Fredrick Njenga and Stephen Mwangi, who sued on behalf of other traders, claim the legal notice on the ban, issued on February 28, did not comply with the Statutory Instruments Act 2013.

Through their lawyer, Anthony Ogesa, the two want the court to suspend the said regulation pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

According to them, the notice was issued without consultation from all the stakeholders involved and that the timeline of six months given in the notice for them to comply is too short.

They say they require ample time to clear all stocks and fulfill their contractual obligations as they together with their clients will suffer great economic loss. Wakhungu announced the ban on February 28 through legal notice No. 2356 of 2017.