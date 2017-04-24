Kitui County Wiper party nominations

The Wiper Democratic party has indefinitely called-off nominations in its stronghold of Machakos a day before voters were scheduled to go to the polls to pick the party’s candidates .
The Wiper party has instead called for an urgent meeting with all aspirants seeking various elective positions in the county even as the clock continued to run on the deadline for parties to complete their nominations .
