Jubilee nominations resume  after Friday debacle

The Jubilee party repeat nominations kicked-off Monday amid relative calm with Deputy President William Ruto take personal charge of activities at the party headquarters to avoid a repeat of Friday’s shambolic exercise.

Despite slight delays in Nandi County and reports of missing names of aspirants at Wanguru polling centre in Kirinyaga County, the exercise went on smoothly in most of the polling stations.

Jubilee has however rescheduled nominations for Murang’a, Marsabit, Samburu and Turkana counties to Wednesday the 26th citing logistical challenges.