L Naivasha runs out of crayfish

A Chinese company that was harvesting crayfish in Lake Naivasha has been forced to relocate after stocks ran out.

The foreign investors are now buying the fish species from dams in Kinangop in Nyandarua County. The move comes a week after tens of fish were found dead along South Lake in unclear circumstances with stakeholders pointing an accusing finger at each other.

According to the county director of fisheries Mathew Ngila, crayfish production was seasonal and hence the move by the investor to seek alternative source. He, at the same time, defended a group of Chinese fishermen who have fallen out with locals saying they were licensed by the county government to operate in the lake.