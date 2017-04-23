NASA primaries : Malindi MP Willy Mtengo loses to rival Aisha Jumwa

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will Monday hold it’s eagerly awaited primaries at it’s Luo Nyanza strongholds, with all eyes set on four Governors, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, HomaBay’s Cyprian Awiti, Kisumu’s Jack Ranguma, Siaya’s Cornel Rasanga and other key allies of party leader Raila Odinga.

The nominations will be conducted amid a backdrop of rising tension, sporadic violence and allegations of pre-poll rigging.

The National Super Alliance affiliate parties of Ford Kenya and Wiper are also expected to hold primaries in various regions Monday.

This as Kilifi woman representative Aisha Jumwa and her Mombasa counterpart Mishi Mboko won ODM tickets to vie for Malindi and Likoni parliamentary seats respectively.