Mudavadi urges loyalty to Nasa

Photo: ANC party leader and Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi. PHOTO: Ayub muiyuro

Former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi has told his supporters to stick to the Opposition regardless of who is as the presidential flag-bearer by National Super Alliance (Nasa) on Thursday.

In a what could be viewed as a move to manage the expectations of his followers, the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader said Nasa remains the “best bet for a fresh start on good governance, economic management and national integration”.

He said the four principals seeking to carry the Nasa flag in the August 8 General Election have faith in each other and they have vowed to back whoever is to fly the flag.

His call comes in the wake of mounting pressure in each of the Nasa co-principal’s backyards not to back from the ultimate prize. Last week, Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto of the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) joined Nasa as the fifth principal. However, he has stated he will not be seeking the presidency but will instead defend his gubernatorial seat.

Talking yesterday afternoon to the People Daily on phone from his rural residence in Vihiga County, Mudavadi said: “It is important that all our supporters remain in Nasa after Thursday. Having second thoughts about where to vote if one’s preferred candidate is not picked to head the ticket is not an option.”

He said after a series deliberations, the kingpin Opposition leaders had resolved to remain together and forge ahead as one entity to convincingly remove the ruling Jubilee Party (JP) from power.