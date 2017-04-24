Toglos rivals face hurdles in primaries

Photo: Alex Tolgos. PHOTO: FILE

A stiff competition is expected in Elgeyo Marakwet county during the Jubilee Party governor seat race between incumbent Alex Tolgos, Keiyo South MP Jackson Kiptanui, a close ally of the Deputy President William Ruto and former managing director of Sasini Company Moses Changwony in today’s primaries.

However, Tolgos has the advantage of the incumbency and the fact that he has been assured of support from his members of his Marakwet community from Marakwet West and Marakwet East and a section of the Keiyo community.

Kiptanui and Changwony’s bid to dethrone the governor and fly the party ticket has been complicated by the fact that they hail from Keiyo community with latest report indicating that an auditor, Bendard

Chepkulei, a Keiyo who was also in the race has withdrawn his candidature and rallied his support behind Tolgos.

This means the two rivals from Keiyo South will split votes from their home turf and share with Tolgos votes in Keiyo North where Chepkulei hails.