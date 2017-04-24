Bruising battle as Jubilee rivals face off today

Photo: Former Devolution Cabinet secretary and Kirinyaga governor aspirant Anne Waiguru. PHOTO: FILE

James Murimi and Seth Mwaniki @PeopleDailyKe

A bruising political battle is expected in President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto’s backyards of Central and Rift Valley regions respectively as the repeat of Jubilee Party nominations kick off today.

Kirinyaga, Bomet, Nandi, Baringo, and Elgeyo Marakwet will be the first counties to undergo fresh primaries.

Former Devolution Cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru, former KRA deputy Commissioner Eliud Wanjao, Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gitari and Muriithi Kagai will square it out with incumbent Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi.

Ndathi has written to the Jubilee secretariat to transfer the county’s returning officers, claiming they are allied to one of the Women Representative contestants Wangui Ngirici.

“If the returning officers are retained, Jubilee should not waste time conducting primaries in Kirinyaga. My people might decide not to participate in the forthcoming elections,” said Ndathi.

Ngirici has since distanced herself from the allegations, saying Ndathi has sensed defeat in the nominations.

“The governor has lost confidence in himself and the reality on the ground is that people do not want him back,” said Ngirici.

In Nandi, veteran politician Henry Kosgei is one of the high profile candidates lining up against Governor Cleophas Lagat. The entry of former Agriculture Cabinet secretary Felix Koskei and Senator Stephen Sang has spiced up things on the ground.

Another key ally of DP Ruto, Koskei is making his attempt in politics after he was pushed out of President Kenyatta’s Cabinet following corruption claims. He has since been cleared by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Another key battle area is Bomet County where National Assembly Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso is battling out with former Konoin MP Julius Kones for the Jubilee Party ticket.

Kones was appointed Chairman of the National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corporation after he lost to Isaac Ruto in 2013.

The winner will face Isaac Ruto, who has since joined the National Super Alliance (NASA) as the fifth co-principal.

Threatened

In Baringo, Governor Benjamin Cheboi will face Betting Control and Licensing Board member Kiprono Chelugui.

Meanwhile, over 30 aspirants from Nyeri county have threatened to bolt out of the party if their demands are not be addressed.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the leaders demanded that disciplinary action be taken against two aspirants after 600 ballot papers were recovered in Mukurwe-ini sub-county pre-marked in their favour.

The 600 ballot papers were for the gubernatorial and senatorial positions. Each had 300 pieces.

Led by incumbent Nyeri Governor Samuel Wamathai, the aspirants said that they would not participate in nominations if the party fails to address issues of irregularities.

“We shall withdraw this commitment from the party if we cannot be guaranteed a fair-playing ground,” said Wamathai.

However, addressing a separate press conference, incumbent MPs led by Kanini Kega (Kieni) accused the aspirants of panicking after realising they were losing.

“As incumbents we want to disagree with our competitors. It is true that there were insufficient materials in the polling stations but they should not accuse us of rigging the polls because the entire process is manned by the party,” said Kanini.

iundellor ant as siminus andesti impore est fugia sum volorpo ribusam destotatur aris modi andi adi ommodi saperum consequis et optat licium utet, tempori busape liciis esequae voles vere, sequam ut labo. Sed untia pari autEquo moloris tionem. Nam, quam eum fugita vellabo rerrorruptis eosamus unt aut optas eaquae magnatur?

Poresed mi, occuptur rest, omnimus experiorro dis ut quo volore, quis maximinus.

Nem que sum quuntemquae audipsa vita sum, aut eario. Itaeste dolore, ut audaerf erumqui beatem abor adis unt que porempos quam facia quatem rendusdae. Itas num esectium corecabores num erunt volecera nia volupta turibea quatem eosam int pos ium ne cuptaepudis es eles consecus.

Litis ea nulpa cus sam, conecea vid mi, quat renim fugia sequae conseque porem aut es sint volut vendam esequid quos poreribus